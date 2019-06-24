News 2 Know: Man rescued from high water, deadly boat crash and more

Good morning, from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, and a dreary one at that.

Today’s weather

After a powerful line of storms rolls through the area Monday morning, we’re expecting improving weather by the afternoon. However, another line of storms is expected Tuesday. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Man rescued from high water in Brays Bayou

KPRC/Vincent Crivelli Crews work to rescue a man stranded in floodwaters near Houston's Museum District on June 24, 2019.

Crews rescued a man Monday who became stranded in floodwaters near Houston’s Museum District.

The rescue started about 7:30 a.m. in Brays Bayou near State Highway 288 and MacGregor Way.

2 killed, 8 injured after boat crash in Chambers County

Two people were killed and eight others were injured in a boat crash Sunday in a Chambers County bay, officials said.

According to authorities, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Hugo Park Road near Old and Lost River and Cross Bayou, just north of Trinity Bay.

Lightning causes house fire in northwest Harris County

Two deputies are recovering after a house fire in northwest Harris County.

Two deputies are recovering after a house fire in northwest Harris County.

According to authorities, they responded to a fire on Kiowa Rover Lane and Falling River Drive around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Beloved Houston business closing after 104 years

After 104 years in business, Southern Importers in downtown Houston is closing its doors Saturday.

After 104 years in business, Southern Importers in downtown Houston is closing its doors Saturday.

From party decor to costumes and fabric, the Houston institution has a little bit of everything. Now it is all on sale as owner Mickey Frost clears out all of the remaining inventory. He said he knew this day was coming, but he still gets nostalgic remembering the legacy his family built.

Weekend recap

Here's a look at some of the headlines that happened during the weekend.

On this day

In 1901, the first exhibition by Pablo Picasso opened in Paris. Picasso was just 19 years old at the time.

