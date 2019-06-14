Final goodbye: Kemah police chief to be honored with memorial procession

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - It is a somber day in League City, Kemah and across the Houston area.

Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed will be laid to rest later Friday morning, a week after he disappeared into the waters just north of the Texas City Dike on June 7.

Officials said Reed was in a boat with his wife when a larger vessel came by and caused a wake that hit their boat, causing Reed to go overboard.

The Coast Guard, along with multiple agencies, searched through the weekend. Texas City police confirmed Reed’s body was found two days later in the area where he went overboard.

Reed was a retired Army paratrooper, a former city manager for League City and Nassau Bay and he was a mixed martial arts fighter.

Authorities said Reed was also on the school board for Clear Creek ISD.

He leaves behind his wife, a son and two daughters.

There will be a memorial procession Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.

The procession will travel from FM-270 to Highway 96. Then it will turn north on Highway 146 and pass in front of the Kemah Police Department and Kemah City Hall en route to NASA Road 1 before returning to the Clear Creek Community Church.

Neighbors are asked to come out and line the route and show their support for Reed by bringing signs and banners.

Businesses are also being asked to put up signs.

