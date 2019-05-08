News 2 Know: More storms on the way, Royal baby revealed and more

It's Wednesday, and it's also National Bike To School Day. However, with all the flooding last night some schools have canceled classes for today. Check this list for more information.

Today's Weather

Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in some places last night, and more storms are on the way. Britta Merwin has a quick look at your forecast in this video.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending Right Now: Weather

KPRC

Tuesday brought an onslaught of rain for the Houston area with some places getting up to 10 inches of water. Read more >

Storm Recap

The Kingwood area was hit by some of the region's worst weather Tuesday. Read more >

KPRC2 Street flooding in Rosenberg on May 7, 2019.

Fort Bend County issued a disaster declaration Tuesday night. Read more >

Royal Baby Update

NBC Royal couple Meghan and Prince Harry revealed their newborn son to the public on Wednesday, with the proud new mother declaring him "a dream."

Royal couple Meghan and Prince Harry revealed their newborn son to the public on Wednesday, with the proud new mother declaring him "a dream."

On This Day

In 1980, the World Health Organization announced that smallpox had been eradicated.

