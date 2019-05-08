By the numbers: How much rain did we get Tuesday night?

HOUSTON - Scenes of abandoned cars and flooded neighborhoods in one place while other locations were only dealt damp sidewalks had some people scratching their heads.

How could one place have so much flooding while another place was left nearly dry? It really was all about location.

Tuesday’s storms dumped up to 10 inches of rain in Kingwood in northeast Harris County and almost 11 inches of rain in Sugar Land in Fort Bend County. Contrast that with the nearly half-inch of rain that fell in Tomball.

Nearly all of the rain in Kingwood and Sugar Land fell in the span of six hours, and those were the places where roads were washed away and drivers were forced to abandon their cars.

Here’s a look at the biggest rainfall totals in Harris and Fort Bend counties.

