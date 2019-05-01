News 2 Know: Kayaker's body found, Charlotte shooting suspect identified and more

Welcome to Wednesday and the first day of May.

Today is known around the world as May Day. It's observed with feasts in some countries, but in the United States, we typically mark it with calls to action. You can read more about the history of the day here.

Rain chances are going up starting today. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures and high humidity. Britta Merwin has a quick look at your forecast here.

KPRC2 The clothing Joselyn Lewis said she was wearing when she was turned away from Madison High School.

Madison High School Principal Carlotta Brown’s decision to implement a dress code for parents set off a national debate. Read more >

KPRC Firefighters walk out of a Houston apartment complex in this undated image.

The letters notifying 220 Houston firefighters that they are being laid off because of the cost of Proposition B have been sent, according to officials. Read more >

Cathy Hernandez/KPRC Family members of a missing kayaker in Texas City found his body near the Texas City Dike early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard teamed up with authorities in the search for a missing kayaker in Texas City. Read more >

2019 Getty Images James Harden falls to the floor grabbing his face after being poked in the eye by Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 30, 2019 in…

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and established an early defensive tone against James Harden, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 115-109 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal. Read more >

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the suspect as Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22. They said he's in custody with charges pending.

A man armed with a pistol opened fire on students at a North Carolina university during the last day of classes Tuesday, killing two people and wounding four, police said. Officers who had gathered ahead of a campus concert raced over and disarmed the suspect. Read more >

In 1931, the Empire State Building opened in New York City.

CNN image The Empire State Building rises above Midtown Manhattan.

