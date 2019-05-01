News 2 Know: Kayaker's body found, Charlotte shooting suspect identified and more

Welcome to Wednesday and the first day of May.
Today is known around the world as May Day. It's observed with feasts in some countries, but in the United States, we typically mark it with calls to action. You can read more about the history of the day here.
Today's Weather
Rain chances are going up starting today. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures and high humidity. Britta Merwin has a quick look at your forecast here.
Trending Right Now
'Clearly see her breasts': Principal holds PTSO meeting over parent dress code
Madison High School Principal Carlotta Brown’s decision to implement a dress code for parents set off a national debate. Read more >
Local News
Layoff notices sent to 220 Houston firefighters
The letters notifying 220 Houston firefighters that they are being laid off because of the cost of Proposition B have been sent, according to officials. Read more >
Family members find body of missing kayaker in Texas City, police say
The U.S. Coast Guard teamed up with authorities in the search for a missing kayaker in Texas City. Read more >
Rockets Roundup
Rockets fall to Warriors 115-109 in Game 2 of Western Conference semis
Kevin Durant scored 29 points and established an early defensive tone against James Harden, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 115-109 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal. Read more >
National News
Police identify suspect in fatal campus shooting as Dallas-area man
A man armed with a pistol opened fire on students at a North Carolina university during the last day of classes Tuesday, killing two people and wounding four, police said. Officers who had gathered ahead of a campus concert raced over and disarmed the suspect. Read more >
On This Day
In 1931, the Empire State Building opened in New York City.
