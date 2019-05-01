Child shot near gas station in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A child was shot Wednesday near a gas station in southwest Houston, police said.
The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the area of the Southwest Freeway and South Gessner Road, police said. The child was transported to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound, police said.
A witness told KPRC that a hearing-impared man ran into the gas station, saying his child had been shot. The man told KPRC that the man had been involved in a road rage incident and someone began firing.
Police have not yet confirmed those details.
First responders are at the scene, working to determine exactly where the shooting occurred.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
