Child shot near gas station in southwest Houston, police say

A child was shot Wednesday near a gas station in southwest Houston, police said. The shooting was reported near South Gessner and the Southwest Freeway.

HOUSTON - A child was shot Wednesday near a gas station in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the area of the Southwest Freeway and South Gessner Road, police said. The child was transported to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

A witness told KPRC that a hearing-impared man ran into the gas station, saying his child had been shot. The man told KPRC that the man had been involved in a road rage incident and someone began firing.

Police have not yet confirmed those details.

First responders are at the scene, working to determine exactly where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.