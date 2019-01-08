News 2 Know: Jazmine Barnes' funeral, President Trump's address and more

Happy Tuesday, and also happy National Bubble Bath Day! Doesn't that sound nice? We can dream.

Today's Weather

It won't feel anything like winter today. Temps in the 70s on Tuesday, but that warm weather won't stick around long. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Local News

CNN, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Jazmine Barnes

Friends, family and other community members will get a chance to say a final goodbye to 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes at her funeral Tuesday. Read more >

Courtesy of JaRita Oliver EquuSearch and dive teams resumed searching for a 7-year-old child with autism Monday.

Authorities are still working to identify the body found in a retention pond near where a 7-year-old autistic child went missing. Read more >

Several Aldine Independent School District students were reported missing Monday after officials said they skipped school. Read more >



Texas News

KSAT King Jay Davila

San Antonio police have identified and arrested the woman seen Friday night driving off in a car with what authorities initially believed was missing 8-month-old King Jay Davila in the back seat. Read more >

National News

President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House on July 17, 2017, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump will seize the power of the bully pulpit this week amid the ongoing government shutdown, making his case for border wall funding in a prime-time Oval Office address that he will quickly follow up with a visit to the southern border. Read more >

Look! Up in the sky!

Francis Reddy/Goddard Space Flight Center/NASA

Although NASA's Kepler space telescope ran out of fuel and ended its mission in 2018, citizen scientists have used its data to discover an exoplanet 226 light-years away in the Taurus constellation. Read more >

