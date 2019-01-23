News 2 Know: Game room guard shot, Christopher Columbus murals covered and more

Welcome to Wednesday! It's also National Pie Day -- not to be confused with National Pi Day, which is observed on March 14 (i.e. 3/14). We won't tell anyone if you sneak a slice of pie on both days.

On this day in 1986, the first class was inducted into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame, which were Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Domino, Everly Bros, Buddy Holly, J.L. Lewis & Elvis Presley

Today's Weather

Well, it was nice while it lasted. It looks like we're in for a long haul of winter weather. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC The search is on Wednesday morning, for the person or people who deputies say shot a security guard multiple times in northwest Harris County.

KPRC Rain continues to sweep through the Houston area as people start to head out for the morning commute.

KPRC2 Steven de la Torre turned himself in on Jan. 22, 2019.

A school security guard fired at a vehicle Tuesday after the driver tried to run him over, according to authorities. The man who was shot at later called KPRC on his way to turn himself in. Read more >

Texas News

A Fort Worth Whataburger superfan and chicken lover has gone viral for her unique take on the iconic Texas eatery.

Matthew McConaughey knows how to wear any suit, but particularly a burnt orange one. Read more >

National News

South Bend Tribune/AP More than 130 years after their debut at the ceremonial entrance to the University of Notre Dame's Main Building, murals illustrating the life of Christopher Columbus will soon be covered up. Full credit: Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune/AP

More than 130 years after their debut at the ceremonial entrance to the University of Notre Dame's Main Building, murals illustrating the life of Christopher Columbus will soon be covered up. Read more >

All the feels

Diesel Dave/Facebook In this image taken from a Facebook video, Diesel Dave talks to Abel Fonseca who was the winner of $100,000, on Jan. 20, 2019.

Being treated for an illness isn’t an inexpensive notion for most people, and if you’re cancer patient you could rack up some serious medical costs.​​​​​​​ Read more >

