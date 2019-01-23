News 2 Know: Game room guard shot, Christopher Columbus murals covered and more

Welcome to Wednesday! It's also National Pie Day -- not to be confused with National Pi Day, which is observed on March 14 (i.e. 3/14). We won't tell anyone if you sneak a slice of pie on both days.
On this day in 1986, the first class was inducted into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame, which were Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Domino, Everly Bros, Buddy Holly, J.L. Lewis & Elvis Presley
Today's Weather
Well, it was nice while it lasted. It looks like we're in for a long haul of winter weather. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Local News
Witnesses leave game room guard for dead after shooting, deputies say
The search is on Wednesday morning, for the person or people who deputies say shot a security guard multiple times in northwest Harris County.
Wet, cold weather causing power outages, other headaches for Houston
Rain continues to sweep through the Houston area as people start to head out for the morning commute.
Father charged, accused of striking security guard with vehicle at school
A school security guard fired at a vehicle Tuesday after the driver tried to run him over, according to authorities. The man who was shot at later called KPRC on his way to turn himself in.
Texas News
Ft. Worth woman's 'Whatacoop' is egg-cellent
Matthew McConaughey knows how to wear any suit, but particularly a burnt orange one.
National News
Notre Dame to cover Christopher Columbus murals
More than 130 years after their debut at the ceremonial entrance to the University of Notre Dame's Main Building, murals illustrating the life of Christopher Columbus will soon be covered up.
All the feels
MD Anderson cancer patient wins $100,000 from Diesel Brothers
Being treated for an illness isn't an inexpensive notion for most people, and if you're cancer patient you could rack up some serious medical costs.
