8,000 Xanax, Ecstasy pills found during search, officials say

Hector Garcia, left, and Edwin Garcia, right, were arrested while officials conducted a search warrant on Jan. 23, 2019.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A plethora of drugs and guns were found during a search in Fort Bend County Wednesday, according to authorities.

The discovery was the result of an undercover operation being conducted by the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force since the beginning of the year, authorities said.

Officials served a search warrant at a residence in the 13800 block of Southline Road. Two men were arrested as a result of the search.

About 82 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of THC, 1,058 grams of Ecstasy (about 4,200 pills), 1,025 grams of Xanax (about 4,100 pills), 50 grams of marijuana, $5,880 in U.S. currency and 11 firearms were found during the search, according to authorities.

The seized drugs have an approximate street value of $50,000, officials said.

“Thank you to the Narcotics Task Force for your diligence in trying to keep our streets free of drugs,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

Edwin Garcia, 29, of Sugar Land, was charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (THC oil), first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (Ecstasy), first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (Xanax), first-degree felony unlawful possession of firearm by felon, third-degree felony money laundering greater than $2,500 but less than $35,000 and third-degree felony possession of marijuana.

Hector Garcia, 25, of Sugar Land, was charged with possession of marijuana.

