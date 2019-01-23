LIVE STREAM: HPD discusses arrests made after a car club shut down freeway last month

HOUSTON - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other law enforcement authorities are set to discuss multiple arrests in connection with a car club in north Houston.

Acevedo, HPD Traffic Enforcement Division commanders and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are set to make the announcement at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the arrests were the result of an incident in which a car club shut down the 1200 block of the North Freeway around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

On Jan. 18, authorities said Christopher Lopez was involved in the car club incident. Lopez is also accused of chasing and firing shots at a vehicle that caused a deadly crash on New Year's Day.

