Driver accused of chasing teen who caused deadly crash indicted

HOUSTON - The driver who authorities said chased a 14-year-old driver who was also involved in a fatal New Year’s Day crash was indicted Monday.

Christopher Lopez, 48, was indicted on the charges of manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the crash at Aldine Mail Route and Aldine Westfield Road.

The crash killed 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Investigators said a group of teens in a GMC Acadia, which was being driven by the 14-year-old, were throwing eggs at another driver, who began to chase the teens’ SUV. Investigators said the SUV ran a red light at 60 mph and crashed in Zavla’s pickup.

The teens suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 14-year-old driver is charged with murder in connection with the crash.

A warrant has been issued for Lopez's arrest. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

