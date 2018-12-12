News

News 2 Know: Chance of snow, Tennessee earthquake and Texas gift ideas

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

It's Wednesday, also known as hump day. Hang in there!

It's also Gingerbread House Day. So, fire up the oven and break out the frosting to create your own holiday-themed cookie house.

Today's Weather

We've got some rain headed our way tonight, and the system will sort of hang out through Friday. There's also a chance for a wintry mix early Friday. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

Police searching for two after 19-year-old shot to death in SW Houston home

KPRC

Police are looking for two young men after a 19-year-old was killed in his southwest Houston home, Dec. 11, 2018.

Homicide investigators are searching for two men after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed inside his home in southwest Houston. Read more >

Deputy shot during standoff to undergo surgery

KPRC2

An undated photo of James Smejkal III, a deputy who was wounded while attempting to serve a warrant on Dec. 11, 2018.

A deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will undergo surgery Wednesday after he was shot during a shootout that resulted in a lengthy standoff. Read more >

The case against high-ranking members of Bandidos motorcycle club

For 3 1/2 years, a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI led to convictions and guilty pleas against several high-ranking members of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle club. The case against club members involved assaults and murders.  Read more >

Texas News

Sex offender sought by state officials after leaving Corsicana home

KPRC2

Pete Jerry Luna was added to the 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list in Texas.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Pete Jerry Luna. Read more >

National News

Two earthquakes shake eastern Tennessee

U.S. Geological Survey

This map by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the location of the earthquakes that struck near Decatur, Tennessee, early Wednesday morning.

Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, rattling people awake across several Southeast states. Read more >

Need a gift idea?

Bush 4141 model trains, Selena gift boxes: Great gifts to celebrate all things Houston, Texas

Etsy/State Line/Tony's Train Xchange/USGS.gov

Got some Texans on your Christmas shopping list? There is an amazing array of gifts available for the geographically-inclined. Read more >

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.