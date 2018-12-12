News 2 Know: Chance of snow, Tennessee earthquake and Texas gift ideas

It's Wednesday, also known as hump day. Hang in there!

It's also Gingerbread House Day. So, fire up the oven and break out the frosting to create your own holiday-themed cookie house.

Today's Weather

We've got some rain headed our way tonight, and the system will sort of hang out through Friday. There's also a chance for a wintry mix early Friday. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC Police are looking for two young men after a 19-year-old was killed in his southwest Houston home, Dec. 11, 2018.

Homicide investigators are searching for two men after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed inside his home in southwest Houston. Read more >

KPRC2 An undated photo of James Smejkal III, a deputy who was wounded while attempting to serve a warrant on Dec. 11, 2018.

A deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will undergo surgery Wednesday after he was shot during a shootout that resulted in a lengthy standoff. Read more >

For 3 1/2 years, a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI led to convictions and guilty pleas against several high-ranking members of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle club. The case against club members involved assaults and murders. Read more >

Texas News

KPRC2 Pete Jerry Luna was added to the 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list in Texas.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Pete Jerry Luna. Read more >

National News

U.S. Geological Survey This map by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the location of the earthquakes that struck near Decatur, Tennessee, early Wednesday morning.

Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, rattling people awake across several Southeast states. Read more >

Need a gift idea?

Etsy/State Line/Tony's Train Xchange/USGS.gov

Got some Texans on your Christmas shopping list? There is an amazing array of gifts available for the geographically-inclined. Read more >

