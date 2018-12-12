News 2 Know: Chance of snow, Tennessee earthquake and Texas gift ideas

It's Wednesday, also known as hump day. Hang in there!
Today's Weather
We've got some rain headed our way tonight, and the system will sort of hang out through Friday. There's also a chance for a wintry mix early Friday. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Local News
Police searching for two after 19-year-old shot to death in SW Houston home
Deputy shot during standoff to undergo surgery
A deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will undergo surgery Wednesday after he was shot during a shootout that resulted in a lengthy standoff. Read more >
The case against high-ranking members of Bandidos motorcycle club
For 3 1/2 years, a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI led to convictions and guilty pleas against several high-ranking members of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle club. The case against club members involved assaults and murders. Read more >
Texas News
Sex offender sought by state officials after leaving Corsicana home
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Pete Jerry Luna. Read more >
National News
Two earthquakes shake eastern Tennessee
Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, rattling people awake across several Southeast states. Read more >
Need a gift idea?
Bush 4141 model trains, Selena gift boxes: Great gifts to celebrate all things Houston, Texas
Got some Texans on your Christmas shopping list? There is an amazing array of gifts available for the geographically-inclined. Read more >
