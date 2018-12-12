So you're saying there is a chance: Possible flurries in the forecast for Friday

HOUSTON - When “Wintry Precipitation” pops into the forecast, mouths drop in Southeast Texas and folks get excited, even with it is a slim chance.

This Friday morning there is a slight chance for either an ice pellet, wet snowflake or sleet. This is a slim chance, but between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday Houstonians will want to keep their eyes on the sky.

Ground temperatures will be well above freezing, so even if wintry precipitation hits Houston it will not cause issues on the roads. The best chance for this slim chance is north of I-10.

The bigger story with this weather system will happen Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Heavy rain is the forecast after midnight until 6 a.m. Thursday. People can expect a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain with rumbles of thunder.

The heaviest rain will be in Louisiana, sparing the Thursday morning rush. Although the heavy rain will miss the Thursday morning commute, roads will still be wet so it's important to remain cautious.

