News 2 Know for Aug. 10, 2018

It's Friday, y'all! Congratulations! You made it!

Aug. 10 is also National S'mores Day. The first recipe for the campfire favorite can be found in the 1927 publication of "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts," according to National Day Calendar.

Today's Weather

Another hot day with another chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

A store owner was shot and killed Friday outside a gas station in northeast Houston. More>

If your kids have outgrown all of last year's school clothes, don't fret. Tax-free weekend is here. More>

The Houston Independent School District board voted to continue a salary scale that enables teachers to receive "step increases" based on tenure. More>

Texas News

The Texas Department of Public safety is tackling those long lines at the most overcrowded driver's license offices across the state. More>

National & World News

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Chicago Bears players lock arms during the National Anthem before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 9, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The NFL's warmup games are in full swing -- and the national anthem protests are back. More>

Google Maps

At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, police said Friday. More>

Just for fun

Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images In this NASA handout, a 30-second exposure of a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Aug.12, 2016, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to…

Moonless nights will make the spectacle of the annual Perseid meteor shower even more scintillating this weekend for much of the world, and sky watchers are expecting a "great show." More>

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.