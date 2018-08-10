News 2 Know for Aug. 10, 2018

It's Friday, y'all! Congratulations! You made it!
Aug. 10 is also National S'mores Day. The first recipe for the campfire favorite can be found in the 1927 publication of "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts," according to National Day Calendar.
Today's Weather
Another hot day with another chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.
Local News
Armed store owner robbed, gunned down outside northeast Houston gas station
A store owner was shot and killed Friday outside a gas station in northeast Houston. More>
Everything you need to know about tax-free weekend
If your kids have outgrown all of last year's school clothes, don't fret. Tax-free weekend is here. More>
HISD board approves teacher salary scale, which includes step increases based on tenure
The Houston Independent School District board voted to continue a salary scale that enables teachers to receive "step increases" based on tenure. More>
Texas News
DPS has plan to handle long lines for driver's license
The Texas Department of Public safety is tackling those long lines at the most overcrowded driver's license offices across the state. More>
National & World News
NFL players kneel, raise fists or sit out national anthem as preseason gets in full swing
The NFL's warmup games are in full swing -- and the national anthem protests are back. More>
At least 4 killed in Canada shooting; a suspect is in custody
At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, police said Friday. More>
Just for fun
Look up this weekend! The best meteor shower of the year is happening
Moonless nights will make the spectacle of the annual Perseid meteor shower even more scintillating this weekend for much of the world, and sky watchers are expecting a "great show." More>
