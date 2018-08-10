Astroworld revival: Travis Scott announces music fest named after beloved Houston theme park

HOUSTON - Houston’s own Travis Scott on Friday announced the debut of a music festival that takes its name from one of the most nostalgic places in the city’s history -- Astroworld.

The Astroworld Festival is set for Nov. 17 at the 350-acre NRG Park, which is just across the highway from the former site of the namesake theme park that once called downtown Houston home.

Organizers said Scott, a rapper who grew up in Missouri City, wants to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of his come true.

The lineup of musicians is still be refined, but the Space City rapper said he will headline the event.

Presale tickets are available at AstroworldFest.com to a select number of people who sign up at the website to get the presale password. General admission tickets are $89 and VIP passes are $250.

The announcement of the festival’s inaugural run comes a week after the release of Scott’s third studio album, which is also called “Astroworld.”

