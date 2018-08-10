Man arrested after shootout, hourslong standoff in Bellaire

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Friday after a shootout with Bellaire police and taking cover on the front porch of a nearby home for several hours, authorities said.

Bellaire police Chief Byron Holloway said the nearly four-hour-long incident began after an officer pulled over a driver who ran a stop sign. The driver stopped the vehicle at a gas station near Fournace Place and the 610 West Loop, jumped out and fired two shots at the officer, who was still in his patrol car and returned fire, the chief said.

The officer was not injured, Holloway said.

Ty Gleinser/KPRC The windows of an SUV at a gas station in Bellaire, Texas, appear to be shattered as police investigate an incident on Aug. 10, 2018.

Holloway said the driver then ran down Fournace Place to Anderson Street, where he fired at least one more shot at the pursuing officers. He then ran down Anderson Street to Tamarisk Street, onto the front porch of a home and held a gun to his head, the chief said.

“Officers stopped,” Holloway said. “They tried to engage him in conversation using the PA system in the patrol car. He just stayed there. He was nonresponsive. So we contained the scene.”

Officers evacuated two people from the home and called Houston police for assistance, Holloway said.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said SWAT officers and negotiators from the department arrived at the scene and tried to get the man to put down the gun.

“What I do know (is that) there was very little that he said at all,” Satterwhite said. “A lot of it was his actions, and most of his actions were just pure noncompliance.”

Satterwhite said some less-lethal rounds were fired at the man, which eventually led to his surrender and arrest about 12:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The man’s identity was not immediately released, and police said they are not sure why the man opened fire on officers.

