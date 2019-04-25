News 2 Know: Storm damage seen in Bryan, Biden is in and more

It's Thursday, and it's also National Telephone Day! There's not really a connection to the telephone and today's date, but the device sure does play an important part in our daily lives. Maybe we can celebrate by skipping the text and, instead, making an actual phone call to someone.
Today's Weather
After last night's storms, look for lots of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s.
VIDEO: Britta Merwin has your forecast
Trending right now
John William King, convicted ringleader in James Byrd Jr. dragging death, is executed
A man who orchestrated one of the most gruesome hate crimes in U.S. history was executed Wednesday for the dragging death of James Byrd Jr. nearly 21 years ago. Read more >
Local News
Driver in rollover crash that killed 2 fell asleep at wheel, police say
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a vehicle after a rollover crash in northeast Houston. Read more >
Possible tornado damage seen after storms roll through Texas
Heavy storms pushed through Texas Wednesday, and though there were no reports of damage in Houston, other Texas cities did not get off as easily. Read more >
Sports News
Harden helps Rockets eliminate Jazz with 100-93 win
James Harden scored 26 points and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Utah Jazz 100-93 on Wednesday night to win their first-round playoff series 4-1. Read more >
National News
Former Vice President Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential campaign
Former Vice President Joe Biden formally joined the crowded Democratic presidential contest on Thursday, betting that his working-class appeal and ties to Barack Obama's presidency will help him overcome questions about his place in today's increasingly liberal Democratic Party. Read more >
The more you know
Charcoal toothpaste: Is it really good for your teeth?
Charcoal products for your mouth claim they can absorb toxins, plaque and tartar like a magnet, but they can be abrasive. Read more >
On This Day
In 1990, the Hubble space telescope was placed into orbit by the shuttle Discovery.
