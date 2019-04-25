News 2 Know: Storm damage seen in Bryan, Biden is in and more

It's Thursday, and it's also National Telephone Day! There's not really a connection to the telephone and today's date, but the device sure does play an important part in our daily lives. Maybe we can celebrate by skipping the text and, instead, making an actual phone call to someone.

Today's Weather

After last night's storms, look for lots of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

VIDEO: Britta Merwin has your forecast

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending right now

A man who orchestrated one of the most gruesome hate crimes in U.S. history was executed Wednesday for the dragging death of James Byrd Jr. nearly 21 years ago. Read more >

Local News

KPRC Two people were killed after their vehicle crashed and flipped over in northeast Houston.

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a vehicle after a rollover crash in northeast Houston. Read more >

KPRC Sky2 shows tornado damage in Bryan, Texas.

Heavy storms pushed through Texas Wednesday, and though there were no reports of damage in Houston, other Texas cities did not get off as easily. Read more >

Sports News

Associated Press Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts to an official's call during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball playoff series against the Utah Jazz, in Houston, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

James Harden scored 26 points and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Utah Jazz 100-93 on Wednesday night to win their first-round playoff series 4-1. Read more >

National News

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for It's On Us Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks onstage at the Biden Courage Awards on April 18, 2018, in New York City.

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally joined the crowded Democratic presidential contest on Thursday, betting that his working-class appeal and ties to Barack Obama's presidency will help him overcome questions about his place in today's increasingly liberal Democratic Party. Read more >

The more you know

KPRC Charcoal products for your mouth claim they can absorb toxins, plaque, tartar like a magnet but it can be abrasive.

Charcoal products for your mouth claim they can absorb toxins, plaque and tartar like a magnet, but they can be abrasive. Read more >

On This Day

In 1990, the Hubble space telescope was placed into orbit by the shuttle Discovery.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.