James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets controls the ball during a 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Tickets for the Rockets Western Conference semifinal will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.

After knocking the Utah Jazz out of the playoffs with a Game 5 victory on Wednesday, Houston is now awaiting the winner of the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Clippers series.

A maximum of four tickets can be purchased.

The game dates of the series have not been released.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.