News 2 Know: Angels suspended for throwing at Marisnick, impeachment talks tabled and more

Weather

Highs today reached 94 degrees officially, which is normal. Feels-like temps were 10 degrees warmer. The evening will be partly cloudy with a big, beautiful Buck moon rising around 9:30 p.m. Temps stay warm, in the 80s, and overnight they'll only get down to 78. Rinse and repeat for tomorrow with highs around 95 and feeling like 100-110F. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Angels pitcher, manager suspended

Getty Images Noe Ramirez (L) and Brad Ausmus (R)

Angels pitcher, manager suspended for throwing pitch at Jake Marisnick's head

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noe Ramirez and manager Brad Ausmus were each suspended for their roles in hitting Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick during Tuesday night's game.

Impeachment talks tabled

Getty Images President Donald Trump listens to a presentation about immigration by senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner during a cabinet meeting at the White House on July 16, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Trump and members of his administration…

Resolution to impeach President Trump killed by House

The House has derailed an effort by a maverick Democrat to impeach President Donald Trump because of his racial insults against four of the party's congresswomen of color.

Vehicles sought in connection with shooting

2 vehicles sought in connection with fatal shooting near H-E-B gas station in Cleveland

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death near a gas station in Cleveland on Wednesday, according to police.

Incredible weight loss

KPRC2 Chad Dodge

Man sheds more than 200 pounds to have better shot at his dream job as deputy

Chad Dodge, 42, dreams of becoming part of the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Football players accused of theft

KPRC2

3 former Wheatley HS football players accused of stealing $250K worth of computers from library

Three former Wheatley High School football players are accused of breaking into the school's library and stealing nearly $250,000 worth of laptops the night before they graduated.

