A Lizzo fan made a TikTok video asking to borrow a dress for a red carpet event. It worked.

Poet Aurielle Marie was recognized as one of the most influential LGBTQ people this year. But when they couldn’t find a gown to wear to the awards, Lizzo stepped in.

Morgan Sung, NBC News

Lizzo performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) (Leon Bennett, 2022 Getty Images)

When the writer Aurielle Marie found out that they were included in the Out 100 list, they were thrilled. As part of the honor, Marie, whose pronouns are they/she, was invited to attend Out Magazine’s gala in New York.

The problem? They couldn’t find anything to wear to the event. Although the majority of American women wear sizes 14 or above, Marie said, many stores stock only sizes 12 and under.

They said the gowns they did find in their size were either matronly or tacky. Despite suggestions from their friends, their mother and their wife, Marie “just didn’t like anything.”

