A Lizzo fan made a TikTok video asking to borrow a dress for a red carpet event. It worked.

When the writer Aurielle Marie found out that they were included in the Out 100 list, they were thrilled. As part of the honor, Marie, whose pronouns are they/she, was invited to attend Out Magazine’s gala in New York.

The problem? They couldn’t find anything to wear to the event. Although the majority of American women wear sizes 14 or above, Marie said, many stores stock only sizes 12 and under.

They said the gowns they did find in their size were either matronly or tacky. Despite suggestions from their friends, their mother and their wife, Marie “just didn’t like anything.”

Y’all. So Lizzo… THEE Lizzo gave me a dress for the @outmagazine #out100 gala. It was supposed to come in Friday but arrived literally ten minutes before we left for our flight to New York.



It’s GORGEOUS. LIKE????????



I AM SCREAMING!!!!!!! I CANT WAIT TO SHOW YOU! pic.twitter.com/2qpBNDM6RR — queerly beloved 💍 (@YesAurielle) November 14, 2022

