Mostly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

National

NBC News: Apparent human remains found in same area as Brian Laundrie’s possessions in Florida nature reserve

Considered a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, he’s been missing for five weeks.

Pei-Sze Cheng, David K. Li, Pete Williams and Michael Kosnar, NBC News

Tags: national, Brian Laundrie
(file)
(file) (KPRC via Pixabay)

Human remains were found in the same area where personal belongings were found of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé who’s been missing for over a month, officials said Wednesday.

A senior law enforcement official says what appears to be partial human remains have been found in the Carlton Reserve in a location that was previously under water. There is no confirmation the remains belong to Laundrie.

The remains were found near a backpack, according to this source, which may be consistent with the type of items Laundrie may have had in his possession.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 by NBC News - All rights reserved.