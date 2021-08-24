US outbreaks force early reversals on in-person learning

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Johnson County High School teacher Michael Caneege teaches anatomy to his students online, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting coronavirus infections. With 40% of students in quarantine or isolation, the Johnson County district shifted last week to online instruction until Sept. 13. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)