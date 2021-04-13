VIDEO: Lightning bolt wipes out tree

Lightning bolt strike wipes out tree outside of a Wisconsin high school.

A bolt of lightning instantly destroyed a pine tree outside of a Wisconsin high school and it was caught on video.

After a quick lightning strike down the center, the tree completely collapsed to the ground within 10 seconds.

The incident was captured on video and shared by the US National Weather Service on Facebook.

Along with the video, the National Weather Service reminded viewers of its slogan “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors,” and asked for people to follow this advice the next time they hear thunder.