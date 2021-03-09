These dog breeds are most favored by thieves, group says

Several dog breeds are favored by dognappers in recent months, primarily due to their “high-value” quirk and the fact that they are easier to grab and run, according to the American Kennel Company (AKC).

Over 2 million dogs have been stolen every year, statistics say.

These are the five breeds that are often stolen by thieves, according to the AKC:

French Bulldog

French bulldog thefts have been on the rise the past few weeks, notably the case of Lady Gaga whose two pups were stolen in California.

Yorkshire terrier

Yorkshire terriers are one of the most popular dogs in the U.S.

Chihuahua

Due to their low body weight, thieves are smart enough to quickly grab Chihuahua pups to resell them at a higher price.

Bulldog

The most common reason bulldogs, especially English bulldogs get stolen frequently is due to their behavior. Bulldogs are less likely to bite compared to other breeds, making them most-liked by thieves, according to Reader’s Digest.

Siberian husky

Siberian huskies are very active, but they do not make good guard dogs, bringing a security disadvantage between dog owners and thieves.