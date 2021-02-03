Florida city declares first week of February as ‘Donald J. Trump’ week

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Residents of Frostproof, Florida, will be celebrating former President Donald Trump all week long.

According to a report by Fox, city officials voted to declare the first week of February in honor of the former president.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini announced the proclamation declaring Feb. 1 - 6 as “Donald J. Trump Week” in the city of Frostproof, which is located in Central Florida.

Good to be in the City of Frostproof tonight to speak in favor of a Proclamation declaring this week “Donald Trump Week.” First city in the nation to do this! Posted by State Representative Anthony Sabatini on Monday, February 1, 2021

According to the city’s Facebook page, the proclamation was an item up for discussion during Monday’s city council meeting.

According to Fox, the proclamation proposed by City of Frostproof Mayor Jon Albert “praised Trump’s accomplishments over his four years in office, and pointed out that he received 76% of the vote in Frostproof during the 2020 election.”