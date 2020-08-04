Husband of DA charged with pulling gun on protesters in LA

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LOS ANGELES – The husband of the Los Angeles district attorney has been charged with pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter members who demonstrated outside the couple’s home the day before the primary election in March.

The attorney general filed three misdemeanor charges Monday against David Lacey for assault with a firearm for the March 2 incident.

Authorities say Lacey, 66, pointed a gun at demonstrators who protested outside the couple's home before dawn on March 2 and said “I will shoot you.”

District Attorney Jackie Lacey offered a tearful apology at the time, saying she and her husband were awoken by the protest and were frightened.

Jackie Lacey, the first Black person and first woman to run the nation's largest local prosecutor's office, has been a constant target of Black Lives Matter protesters.

They claim she has failed to hold law enforcement accountable in fatal shootings. She has charged one officer in a fatal on-duty killing, but has not filed charges in hundreds of other cases.

Lacey is in a runoff in November for her third term.

Lacey's office declined to comment. Email messages sent by The Associated Press to her campaign and her husband's lawyer were not immediately returned.

The charges were first reported by Politico.