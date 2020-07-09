VIDEO: Cat interrupts online church service to steal some milk

A cat became the star of the show as it interrupted a live-streamed church service to steal some milk, FOX 10 reports

Tiger the cat joined Dr. Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, in the middle of an online sermon.

Tiger could be seen eyeing the jug of milk beside Dr. Willis.

The cat then climbed onto the table to enjoy the leftover milk.

“Sorry, we have acquired a friend this morning,” the reverend apologized to the viewers as he caught Tiger in action,” according to FOX 10.

Watch the hilarious video: