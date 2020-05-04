WATCH: Boy plays virtual peek-a-boo with his grandma on video chat
An adorable video of a young boy who calls his grandma every day for a virtual playdate has gone viral online.
Laura Geer, who lives in New York with her son, shared a Storyful video of him and his grandma on April 27 playing a game of virtual peek-a-boo, FOX 10 reports.
In the video, Geer’s son and his grandma can be heard laughing as they play the peek-a-boo on video chat.
According to Geer, the pair schedule a phone date every day to keep connected.
“They each have a cup of hot chocolate while on their ‘date,’” Geer said. “They talk and play, and this was their game yesterday.”
