Police, firefighters read to kids as part of library program

Mark Berger settled into a seat next to a big brown bear and opened the pages to a book entitled "Officer Buckle and Gloria."

A crime prevention supervisor for the Davenport Police Department, Sgt. Berger wasn't reading to his own children. He was being watched by close to 2,000 viewers last week through Facebook Live.

The broadcast was part on the Davenport Library's ongoing Facebook Live streaming events for children, teens and adults.

"My two daughters are all grown up now," Berger said after last week's broadcast. "But it brought back a lot of memories for me and it felt good to reach out to kids.

"Along with the rest of the Davenport Police Department, I'm just happy we had an opportunity to reach out to the community."

Berger and Davenport Library's Community Outreach Supervisor Brittany Peacock handed all of the credit to Davenport Fire Department's Lt. Fire Marshall Zach Soliz.

Soliz debuted the reading program March 24 when he read "Pete the Cat" to over 2,000 viewers.

"Really, joining with the library is just an extension of another program we started called 'Real Men Read," Soliz explained. "The idea behind that program was to go into schools — both firefighters and police officers — and read to kids and talk about importance of reading.

"It's a program I enjoyed very much and I think the other volunteers did, too."

After the spread of COVID-19 shuttered the schools throughout Scott County, Iowa and across the country, Soliz said he wanted to find a way to continue reaching kids.

"The answer turned out to be pretty simplistic," Soliz said. "Facebook Live is simple, it's easy to find, and I was sure the PD would want to get on board, too."

When Soliz approached the library as a host for the live broadcasts Peacock said the library "jumped" at the opportunity.

So did Berger.

"I've been working with Zach in the schools for quite some time now and it's a really great idea," Berger said. "In this case, I'm riding on Zach's coattails — and I'm definitely willing and able to do so."

Soliz said he hopes to offer a "bright spot" during the isolation felt by children all across Davenport and Scott County.

"We want to keep reaching to kids, continue sending positive messages and supporting kids however we can," Soliz said. "And doing this is absolutely one of the most fun parts of our jobs.

"We just want to share that with kids."

Peacock said no date has been set for another reading with a firefighter or police officer, but it will be announced on the library’s website and Facebook page, along with the other Facebook Live events.