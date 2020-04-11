A majority of qualified Americans will receive stimulus check by Wednesday

A senior Treasury official says many Americans who are eligible to receive a stimulus check can expect a direct deposit to hit their bank account by April 15, Fox News first reported.

According to the report, the official said the U.S. Department of the Treasury is transmitting payments to the Federal Reserve for distribution to financial institutions to be deposited into Americans’ bank accounts.

By the middle of the week, tens of millions of Americans who qualified for aid will have received their payment from the federal government.

The first batch of recipients will be those who filed their taxes in 2018 or 2019 and received a refund via direct deposit, the official explained to Fox News.

Filers who did not receive an electronic tax refund in the last tax year will be able to expedite their coronavirus aid payment by submitting their bank account information to the IRS online through the “Get My Payment” app being launched next week.