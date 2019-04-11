Naked teens lead police on high-speed chase

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Three women spotted naked at a Florida interstate rest area Wednesday are now wearing jail uniforms.

A custodian at the I-75 rest stop in Wesley Chapel called 911 after finding the women, all naked and applying sunscreen just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper pulled up to see the three young women nude and standing in the grass. They said they were "air drying" after showering.

They then ran to their car and left. The trooper followed but broke off the chase.

The pursuit resumed when the group were later spotted at a gas station.

Florida Highway Patrol says when they arrived the driver tried to run down a trooper, a passenger came at a trooper with a metal bat, another trooper rammed their car and they sped off again.

