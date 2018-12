MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a motorcyclist died after crashing into a Jeep.

The deadly crash occurred at Nichols Sawmill Road and Indigo Lakes Drive early Friday night, according to the DPS.

Part of the investigation will be checking to see if the Jeep had functioning lights.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

