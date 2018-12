HOUSTON - A motorcycle was involved in a deadly crash Wednesday in southwest Houston, according to police.

The crash was reported at 7:27 a.m. on Bellfort Avenue near Buffalo Speedway.

Houston police said that there was a fatality as a result of the crash, but it was not clear if the driver of the motorcycle was the person who was killed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.