Mother grieves for son who was hit, killed by vehicle while rollerskating in north Harris County

HOUSTON - “My Robbie, Robbie is not here, Robbie is not here,” said a grieving Marguerite Daniels as she called out for her beloved son, Robbie, Saturday evening.

The tears come more than 36 hours after Marguerite Daniel's son was struck and killed in the southbound lane of East Hardy Road.

Marguerite Daniels said she will miss everything about him, especially the way they would embrace each other.

“He had the tightest warmest hugs and we hugged every day,” she said.

Marguerite Daniels said Robbie got a pair of rollerblades upon graduating high school the past summer. The 19-year-old strapped them on every morning to go to work.

“He loved his job and he loved to rollerblade,” she said.

Marguerite Daniels had one piece of advice.

“I asked him to ride against the traffic, oncoming, so you can always see them,” she said.

She said he would text or call an hour after arriving at his job. However, Marguerite Daniel said Friday was different.

“He didn’t do that yesterday,” she said.

Authorities said he was struck a few miles from home at approximately 6:30 a.m. on the stretch of East Hardy Road, which was poorly lit.

Officials said Robbie was wearing earbuds during the incident.

Unaware of what had happened, Marguerite Daniels began to frantically call around at 10 a.m., attempting to locate him.

“While I was doing that, oh my gosh, there was a beep on my house phone, an incoming call, call waiting ... and I answered it and it was the medical examiner’s office,” she said.

The driver was not charged.

Marguerite Daniels said the authorities informed her that the accident is still being reviewed.

“I pray they follow through. My baby was going to work, and he has the right of way being a pedestrian even on skates,” she said.

Marguerite Daniels said she reached out to Channel 2 because she did not want Robbie to be viewed as another statistic who was hit and killed. She wanted people to know that this was her son -- her Robbie.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page in the aftermath of Robbie’s passing.

