Montgomery County inmate arrested in Houston after being released by mistake

CONROE, Texas - A Montgomery County inmate who was mistakenly released from jail Wednesday is back in custody Monday, officials said.

Montgomery County deputies said Edward Manning, 30, was being held on $20,000 bond on a charge of assault involving family violence. He was accidentally released from jail in place of another inmate who has the same last name.

MCSO Edward Manning is seen in this mugshot released by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 14, 2018.

Deputies said they had spoken to Manning by phone and told him to turn himself in to authorities, but he had refused.

Manning was spotted at an apartment complex in Houston in the 5300 block of Coke Street and was placed in custody, officials said. He was transported back to the Montgomery County Jail without any incident, officials said.

Deputies said an internal review of Manning's mistaken release is underway.

