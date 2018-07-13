Montgomery County Animal Shelter is completely full, needs your help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Animal Shelter put out a call for help as it recently went over its capacity.

The shelter is holding about 900 animals.

The shelter said it recently took in about 80 pets and is asking for the community to help free up some space.

WATCH: Montgomery County Animal Shelter is completely full

The shelter said in part, "We are committed to saving animals, but our resources and kennel space is limited, so we are asking everyone in the community to come out to adopt or foster a pet so we can open up some kennels. This is an urgent time, but we know that this community will step up and help us get these pets out of the shelter and into homes."

The shelter is open for adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.

More information can be found on their Facebook page or by emailing the shelter's foster coordinator at Foster.Coordinator@mctx.org.

