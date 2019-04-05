Mom accused of whipping sons with cables, denying them food while she ate in front of them

HOUSTON - A mother is accused of whipping her sons with cables and denying them food, court documents say.

The children, ages 14 and 10, were rescued by Houston police after they ran away from home in July 2018 to escape the abuse.

The boys are now with relatives, according to Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Annette Bogany, 53, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and two counts of causing serious mental injury to a child.

The diagnosis of the mental impact of the abuse permitted the charging of the more serious felony, according to Kim Ogg’s office.

“We must protect children,” Ogg said. “The evidence shows that these boys were physically and mentally tortured by the person they should have been able to trust the most.”

Charging documents contend the boys were thin from food deprivation and have significant scars showing evidence of long-term abuse.

The boys told authorities of being beaten for eating, and that their mother often ate in front of them while they went without food.

According to a news release from Ogg’s office, the older brother told authorities that one of his beatings came after he grabbed a snack without permission. Another beating, he claims, left blood dripping from his head onto the floor. He shielded his younger brother by jumping in front of him during whippings.

As they bolted from their home, the boys took a few belongings in a pillowcase, including a computer cable that had been used on them, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“Child abuse is a huge problem and we take it very seriously,” said Assistant District Attorney Lacy Johnson, who is prosecuting the case. “We are following the evidence and will hold these abusers accountable.”

Court documents say Bogany admitted to authorities that she struck her sons with various objects when she was mad at them.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.