Man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old girl

HOUSTON - A man is wanted by police after being charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl this week in north Houston.

Irbin Vargas, 22, is charged with the murder.

Lourdes Sandoval was killed late Wednesday night near the corner of Casa Grande and Imperial Valley drives.

Houston police said someone who lives inside the home heard a gunshot and tires squealing. The person went outside and found Sandoval, 16, laying in the driveway, police said.

Anyone with information about Vargas' whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police Department Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Sandoval's funeral. Click here to donate.

