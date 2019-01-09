Man stabs woman to death inside her SW Houston apartment, police say

The mugshot of Estanislado Alvarez-Hernandez.

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in southwest Houston last year.

Houston police said Estanislado Alvarez-Hernandez was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Alvarez-Hernandez, 26, is accused of stabbing 53-year-old Maria Gonzalez to death on Aug. 17, 2018, at an apartment at 10555 Spice Lane around 11 p.m.

A witness told police they saw Gonzalez struggling with a man before her death.

Gonzalez was found dead inside her living room, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.