Man shot and robbed while looking inside his car trunk, police said

HOUSTON - Police said a man was robbed and wounded while looking inside the trunk of his car in southeast Houston.

Robbers came up from behind, shot the man in the ankle and then took off with tools and a rifle, police said.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Easton Street.

The wounded victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Saturday morning.

Police are looking for an unknown number of suspects.

