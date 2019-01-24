Man killed in hit-and-run crash in west Houston

HOUSTON - Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in west Houston that left a driver dead after his car flipped.

The fatal wreck occurred just after 4:30 a.m.Thursday in the 9000 block of Town Park Drive.

According to police, a witness told officers the driver of a white Mazda was heading east on Town Park Drive when another driver in a silver Toyota parked on the side of the road pulled out into the roadway right in front of the Mazda.

Police said the driver in the Mazda tried to avoid the other car but ended up rear-ending the Toyota and flipping his car. He died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota initially got out of the car, but then got back inside and took off, police said.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

