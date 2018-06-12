Man dies nearly 2 weeks after crash that killed 17-year-old daughter

Workers look over the scene of a fatal crash in southwest Houston on May 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man who was injured in a crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter nearly two weeks ago died over the weekend, his family said.

Mario Baez had been in a coma since the crash and died after he was taken off life support during the weekend, according to his family.

Baez, his wife and their daughters were headed to the movies May 27. When their vehicle stopped for a red light at Westpark Drive and Dunvale Road, it was rear-ended by a Mustang that was speeding, according to police.

Britney Baez, 17, died in the crash. Her father was hospitalized. Her younger sister suffered a broken arm.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as Edy Lopez-Hernandez, 27, was charged with intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators said Lopez-Hernandez fled the scene of the crash with his toddler but was later arrested.

