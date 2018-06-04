Family of teen killed by accused drunken driver in deadly crash seeks justice

HOUSTON - The family of a teenage girl killed in a two-vehicle crash last Sunday in southwest Houston is seeking justice.

The crash was reported at Westpark Drive and Dunvale Road on May 27.

Four members of a family, including the teen, were headed to the movies when a silver Mustang struck their white Altima at a high rate of speed, according to a member of the teen's family.

The driver of the Mustang, Edy Lopez-Hernandez, 27, was charged with intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid. Police said Lopez-Hernandez left the scene of the crash with his toddler and was later arrested and charged.

The teen has been identified as Britney Baez. The 17-year-old, her father, mother and younger sister were stopped at a red light at the intersection, waiting to turn when the Mustang hit them from behind.

Britney’s younger sister suffered a broken arm. The 13-year-old said she hasn’t been able to stay at home because it’s a constant reminder about Britney.

“I want justice for my sister. I don’t want him to be freed so soon,” said Nicole Baez about the suspect.

Jaina Baez said she is also seeking justice for her daughter as well as her 65-year-old husband, who remains in a coma with broken bones and is fighting for his life.

“She wants to make sure that maybe this news gets to President Trump because this gentleman was deported twice and was back for the third time illegally,” said a relative who was translating Spanish for Jaina.

The family has an online fundraiser set up to help with mounting medical bills for Britney’s dad and for Britney’s funeral cost.

Mark Rodriquez with Krysta's Karing Angels, an organization that assists families impacted by DWI, is helping the family spread the word about the fundraiser.

Rodriquez lost his daughter Krysta in 2010 in a DWI crash and knows the financial burden associated with burying a daughter.

“We’re asking all the public to just give what I can. A little bit goes a long way,” he said.

To donate toward funeral cost, click link to GoFundMe account.

