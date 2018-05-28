Teen killed, 6 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A two-vehicle crash left a teenage girl dead and six other people injured Sunday in southwest Houston, police said.

The crash was reported at Westpark Drive and Dunvale Road.

Four members of a family, including the teen, were headed to the movies when a silver Mustang struck them at a high rate of speed, according to a member of the teen's family.

Houston police said six people were taken to a hospital.

The teen has been identified as Britney Baez.

Baez's aunt and uncle told KPRC that Baez and her father, mother and younger sister were stopped at a red light at the intersection, waiting to turn when the Mustang hit them from behind

The cause of the accident is unknown.

