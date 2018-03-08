Man charged after tarantulas, scorpions found abandoned in apartment

HOUSTON - A man is accused of abandoning his eight tarantulas and scores of scorpions at his apartment when he moved, according to court documents.

Daniel Osiel Lopez Jr. is charged with three counts of cruelty to animals.

Records show the leasing staff at Lopez’s apartment complex in the 10300 block of Wilcrest found 20 containers of abandoned scorpions and tarantulas in the unit once occupied by Lopez, according to leasing records.

It’s unclear from court documents how long the animals may have been left inside the apartment without care.

The animals were held in containers, some with labels and descriptions, but records say there was no food or water available for the tarantulas or scorpions.

The animals – eight tarantulas and 61 scorpions -- were removed from the apartment and turned over to the Houston Zoo, records show. Three of the tarantulas were found dead in the containers, according to records.

There’s a warrant out for Lopez’s arrest.

The charges were filed nearly a year after the animals were found. Read the Click2Houston.com report on the case.



