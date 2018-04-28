Man attempts to kidnap 2 women in north Houston, constable says

HOUSTON - A man attempted to kidnap two women in north Houston Saturday, the Harris County Precinct 4 office said.

The man attempted to kidnap one woman in the 900 block of North Vista Drive and the other in the 16200 block of Bend Drive, the constable's office said. Witnesses told investigators that the man assaulted one of the victims and attempted to force her into his vehicle.

She was able to break free, investigators said.

The other victim was riding her bicycle and the man forced her into his car and drove approximately two blocks before the woman was able to jump out of the car, deputies said.

Officials said the man is described as a thin-built black man in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, bald and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. His vehicle is described as a dark gray four-door Honda with front right damage, according to investigators.

