Man arrested, accused of stealing several things from Tony Buzbee's home in February

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested in connection with a theft case at Tony Buzbee's home in February.

Buzbee, a mayoral candidate and high-profile lawyer in Houston, had several pieces of art stolen, as well as two computers, two guns, a ring and 30 watches, according to court documents.

Nicholas Johnson, 36, is charged with theft.

On Feb. 4, Buzbee said he scared off intruders with a gun during a home burglary at his home in the River Oaks area.

Buzbee said he woke up around 6 a.m. but didn't hear anything. He said he looked out his window and saw someone trying to steal a scooter. He said he went downstairs and his front door was open. He said he closed the door and went to get a gun and check on his children.

"I went downstairs, and my front door was open. So I looked outside, and there was an individual here in the front yard that was attempting to steal what looked like a moped, one of my kids' mopeds," Buzbee said at the time.

He said that while checking on his kids, he saw someone coming out of a room on the second floor of his home. He said he tried to shoot his gun, but it misfired and the person ran.

"I drew down on him. The biggest mistake I made is I chose the wrong, I chose a .22, which is a crappy weapon, but in any event, I pulled the trigger and it misfired. I thought it dry-fired, and I jacked another round into the chamber, and he ran," Buzbee said.

It was at least the second incident at Buzbee's home recently. In December 2017, a woman named Lindy Lou Layman was accused of ripping Buzbee’s paintings off the wall and pouring liquid on them, among other things, according to court records.

The incident caused at least $300,000 worth of damage to three original paintings and two abstract sculptures, records show.

Layman, of Dallas, was charged with criminal mischief.

