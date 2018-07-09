Man admits to strangling wife on Fourth of July, HPD says

HOUSTON - A 67-year-old man has been charged with murder after police said he strangled his wife on the Fourth of July.

Police said Francisco Garza Olazaran killed his 63-year-old wife, Maria Olazaran, at 7018 Harrisburg Blvd., in Houston's East End, around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they responded to reports of an assault at a thrift store at the address.

When authorities arrived, Maria Olazaran was found unresponsive in a vehicle with her husband, according to police.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Harris County forensic officials said she died of manual strangulation.

Francisco Olazaran admitted his involvement in his wife's death, police said.

