Man accused of stealing mail from Houston post office

Officials say this man is accused of stealing mail from a post office on Houston's south side March 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a man who they said stole mail from a southern Houston post office last month.

The burglary happened about 1:45 a.m. March 7 at the post office on Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road.

Officials described the man as black, wearing a brown knit cap and a blue jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the man’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

