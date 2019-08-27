Turkey Leg Hut surprises homeless by giving out free turkeys

HOUSTON - A local restaurant showed its Facebook community one of the many things it does to give back to the Houston community.

The Turkey Leg Hut handed out hot turkey legs to homeless people who were seen sleeping outside Friday. Dozens of turkeys were loaded in an ice chest as employees of the restaurant gave out complimentary meals to the homeless.

The Turkey Leg Hut is known for its turkey stuffed with Cajun crawfish and mac and cheese, dirty rice and shrimp Alfredo.

